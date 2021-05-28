Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Vertex Energy, up about 65.2% and shares of Aemetis up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Sundial Growers, trading higher by about 15.1% and Adecoagro, trading higher by about 2.7% on Friday.

