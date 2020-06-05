Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%. Leading the group were shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 55.4% and shares of Valaris up about 49.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 12.4% as a group, led by Gannett, trading up by about 109.3% and Donnelley & Sons, trading higher by about 22.8% on Friday.

