Markets
CPE

Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Publishing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.8%. Leading the group were shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 55.4% and shares of Valaris up about 49.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 12.4% as a group, led by Gannett, trading up by about 109.3% and Donnelley & Sons, trading higher by about 22.8% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Publishing Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Publishing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPE VAL GCI RRD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular