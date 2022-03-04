In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Indonesia Energy, up about 45.1% and shares of Amplify Energy up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Gold Fields, trading up by about 10.4% and McEwen Mining, trading up by about 7.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

