In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 8.2% and shares of Precision Drilling up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Rex American Resources, trading up by about 8.2% and PBF Energy, trading up by about 3.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.