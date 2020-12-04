Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 25.9% and shares of Laredo Petroleum up about 15.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Martin Midstream Partners, trading higher by about 16.8% and Oceaneering International, trading higher by about 11.9% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.