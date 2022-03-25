In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Tellurian, up about 14.4% and shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) up about 9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Hoegh LNG Partners, trading up by about 20.8% and Dynagas LNG Partners, trading up by about 11% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

