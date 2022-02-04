Markets
SLI

Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Information Technology Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Standard Lithium, up about 12.4% and shares of Ring Energy up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by BILL.com Holdings, trading up by about 30% and Unity Software, trading up by about 14.5% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Information Technology Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLI REI BILL U

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular