In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Standard Lithium, up about 12.4% and shares of Ring Energy up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by BILL.com Holdings, trading up by about 30% and Unity Software, trading up by about 14.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Information Technology Services

