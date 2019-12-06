Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), up about 11% and shares of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) up about 10.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Progyny (PGNY), trading higher by about 11.3% and Community Health Systems (CYH), trading up by about 6.2% on Friday.

