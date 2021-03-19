Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Ring Energy, up about 11.4% and shares of Callon Petroleum up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Kirkland's, trading higher by about 15.8% and At Home Group, trading up by about 8.4% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.