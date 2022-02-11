In trading on Friday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of NGL Energy Partners, up about 12.2% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Precision Drilling, trading higher by about 11.8% and Gran Tierra Energy, trading up by about 9.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

