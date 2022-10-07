Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, about flat on the day. Leading the group were shares of Nine Energy Service, up about 8.9% and shares of Forum Energy Technologies up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Northrop Grumman, trading up by about 1.7% and L3Harris Technologies, trading higher by about 1.2% on Friday.

