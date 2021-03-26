Friday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Railroads

In trading on Friday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Century Aluminum, up about 17.3% and shares of Olympic Steel up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading up by about 25.2% and USD Partners, trading higher by about 7% on Friday.

