Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 4.7% and shares of Best Buy up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by YRC Worldwide, trading higher by about 5.9% and Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, trading higher by about 3.7% on Friday.

