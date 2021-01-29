Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.6%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 73% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, trading higher by about 9.8% and Safe Bulkers, trading higher by about 9% on Friday.

