Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 22.2% and shares of Best Buy up about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by American Resources, trading up by about 39.7% and Westwater Resources, trading higher by about 13.8% on Friday.

