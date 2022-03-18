Markets
GME

Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Information Technology Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of GameStop, up about 9.7% and shares of Global Industrial up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by StoneCo, trading higher by about 40% and Apptech, trading higher by about 20% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Information Technology Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME GIC STNE APCX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular