In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of GameStop, up about 9.7% and shares of Global Industrial up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by StoneCo, trading higher by about 40% and Apptech, trading higher by about 20% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Information Technology Services

