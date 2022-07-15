In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Rent-A-Center, up about 7.7% and shares of Conns up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Asbury Automotive Group, trading higher by about 6.9% and TravelCenters of America, trading up by about 5.2% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Auto Dealerships

