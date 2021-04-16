Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.1% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 14.53% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.81% year-to-date, and Sherwin-Williams Co is up 9.72% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and SHW make up approximately 11.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 8.07% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.65% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 9.43% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and ED make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Energy -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.