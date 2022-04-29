Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.3% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 4.42% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.82% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 10.72% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 6.50% on a year-to-date basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.16% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc, is down 28.58% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and CTLT make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.6% Healthcare -1.1% Energy -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.6% Utilities -1.8% Services -2.3% Financial -2.3% Technology & Communications -2.5%

