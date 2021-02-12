Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 2.40% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 19.53% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 26.05% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 16.98% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 6.57% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 11.18% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and COG make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.8% Utilities -0.9%

