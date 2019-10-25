Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.3% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 16.89% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 24.71% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 0.24% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.73% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 36.69% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 18.22% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Energy +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Healthcare +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Utilities -1.2%

