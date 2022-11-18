In trading on Friday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Clearfield, up about 25.8% and shares of Harmonic up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by UGI, trading higher by about 4.6% and Newjersey Resources, trading up by about 4.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.