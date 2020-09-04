Friday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, life & health insurance shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of FBL Financial Group, up about 33.2% and shares of Unum Group up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Polymet Mining Corporation, trading up by about 53.5% and Schnitzer Steel Industries, trading up by about 2.7% on Friday.

