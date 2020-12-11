Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.20% year-to-date. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.06% year-to-date, and Equifax Inc is up 34.91% year-to-date. Combined, HII and EFX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.73% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 14.96% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 33.95% year-to-date. Combined, NI and FE make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Materials -0.5% Financial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Energy -2.1%

