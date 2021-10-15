Friday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 17.50% year-to-date. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 41.47% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 99.91% year-to-date. Combined, JBHT and GNRC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 56.40% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 38.04% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 75.15% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.2% Energy +1.0% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Services +0.4% Materials +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.0%

