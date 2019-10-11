Friday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Purple Innovation, up about 21.5% and shares of Fastenal up about 16.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, trading higher by about 7.3% and Yrc Worldwide, trading higher by about 7.3% on Friday.

