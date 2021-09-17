Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.0% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 17.88% year-to-date. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.06% year-to-date, and Centene Corp is up 7.56% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and CNC make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.48% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 3.81% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PNW make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.8% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Materials -2.1%

