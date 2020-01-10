Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 1.13% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.01% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc is up 1.72% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ISRG make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.39% on a year-to-date basis. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.71% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 0.94% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and ES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.3%

