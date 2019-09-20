Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 7.21% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 28.13% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 11.24% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and ALGN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 22.31% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.90% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 10.61% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and CNP make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Financial -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

