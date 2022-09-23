Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.35% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and IDXX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, with EXC not showing much of a loss and WEC down 0.7%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 2.01% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.65% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 4.75% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and WEC make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.4% Utilities -1.6% Financial -2.0% Services -2.1% Technology & Communications -2.1% Consumer Products -2.2% Industrial -2.4% Materials -2.9% Energy -7.5%

