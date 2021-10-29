Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 18.92% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.08% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 11.89% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ABBV make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.69% on a year-to-date basis. Verisign Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.95% year-to-date, and eBay Inc. is up 53.11% year-to-date. VRSN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.4% Services -0.6% Utilities -0.8% Materials -1.2% Energy -1.6%

