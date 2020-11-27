Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 8.64% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.43% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 3.54% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and VRTX make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.7% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 34.79% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 262.42% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 61.94% year-to-date. SNPS makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Materials +0.3% Services +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.0% Energy -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.