Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 11.07% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.66% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc, is down 2.90% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and ABBV make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 39.47% on a year-to-date basis. Xerox Holdings Corp, meanwhile, is up 101.16% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 65.17% year-to-date. Combined, XRX and QCOM make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.5%

