Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 23.63% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.20% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 182.45% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and MRNA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.9% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 30.39% on a year-to-date basis. Cerner Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.23% year-to-date, and PTC Inc is up 1.14% year-to-date. PTC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Services +0.2% Materials -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.8% Energy -1.4%

