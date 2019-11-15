Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within the sector, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 13.08% year-to-date. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.10% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc. is up 16.32% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and PKI make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.74% on a year-to-date basis. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.82% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 22.74% year-to-date. Combined, HP and XEC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.1% Utilities -0.0%

