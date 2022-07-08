Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 6.27% year-to-date. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.35% year-to-date, and Centene Corp is up 6.70% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CNC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 30.73% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 28.63% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 30.57% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.3% Energy +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6%

