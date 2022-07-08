Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Markets
In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 6.27% year-to-date. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.35% year-to-date, and Centene Corp is up 6.70% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and CNC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 30.73% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 28.63% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 30.57% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.3%
Energy +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.6%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

