Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 2.00% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.51% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 4.78% year-to-date. Combined, EW and ILMN make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 39.66% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 58.00% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 56.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8%

