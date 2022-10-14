Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 1.1%. Within the sector, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 10.86% year-to-date. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 40.01% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and INCY make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 6.92% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 41.33% year-to-date, and General Motors Co, is down 43.65% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.1% Consumer Products -1.3% Utilities -1.5% Industrial -1.6% Services -1.8% Financial -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0% Materials -2.7% Energy -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.