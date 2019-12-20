Friday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Rite Aid, up about 23.8% and shares of Primo Water up about 4.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by National CineMedia, trading up by about 3.1% and Interpublic Group of Companies, trading up by about 2.2% on Friday.

