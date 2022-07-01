Markets
HOV

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Real Estate Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 7.5% and shares of LGI Homes up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Redfin, trading up by about 7.4% and eXp World Holdings, trading up by about 7.1% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Real Estate Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Real Estate Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOV LGIH RDFN EXPI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular