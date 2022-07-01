In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 7.5% and shares of LGI Homes up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Redfin, trading up by about 7.4% and eXp World Holdings, trading up by about 7.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Real Estate Stocks

