Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 5.5% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Conns, trading up by about 6.7% and Rent-A-Center, trading higher by about 4.6% on Friday.

