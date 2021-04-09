Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 3.3% and shares of KB Home up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Natuzzi, trading higher by about 15.3% and Lovesac, trading up by about 10.5% on Friday.

