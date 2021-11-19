Markets
MTH

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Meritage Homes, up about 3.5% and shares of Pultegroup up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Xpresspa Group, trading higher by about 6.7% and Hyrecar, trading higher by about 6.2% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTH PHM XSPA HYRE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular