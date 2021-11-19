Friday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Meritage Homes, up about 3.5% and shares of Pultegroup up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Xpresspa Group, trading higher by about 6.7% and Hyrecar, trading higher by about 6.2% on Friday.

