In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, up about 1.4% and shares of ONE Gas up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by ReNew Energy Global, trading up by about 4.6% and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, trading higher by about 1.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Electric Utilities

