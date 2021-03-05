Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Banking & Savings

In trading on Friday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Montauk Renewables, up about 7.6% and shares of Southwest Gas Holdings up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Orrstown Financial Services, trading up by about 9.1% and Fncb Bancorp, trading up by about 7.5% on Friday.

