Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 18.76% year-to-date. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.55% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 33.94% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.91% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 15.09% year-to-date. Combined, AES and XEL make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.9%
Utilities +1.5%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Materials +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

