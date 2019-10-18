Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 20.06% year-to-date. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.16% year-to-date, and People's United Financial Inc is up 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, STT and PBCT make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 23.28% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.57% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EXC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.8%
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.6%

