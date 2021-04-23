Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 20.56% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is up 47.85% year-to-date, and Fifth Third Bancorp is up 40.64% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and FITB make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 10.16% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology plc, meanwhile, is up 44.22% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 8.42% year-to-date. Combined, STX and XLNX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.6% Materials +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Energy +1.2% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities 0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.