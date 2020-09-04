Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 17.09% year-to-date. Unum Group, meanwhile, is down 29.32% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 33.55% year-to-date. Combined, UNM and LNC make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.51% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 20.62% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 22.22% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and WRK make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
