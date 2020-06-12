Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 23.23% year-to-date. Kimco Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.59% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc, is down 34.36% year-to-date. C makes up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 10.86% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 20.69% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc, is down 55.90% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.6% Materials +1.4% Energy +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services -0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.7%

